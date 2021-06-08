Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $15.95 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,001 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $15,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 127.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $151.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $152.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

