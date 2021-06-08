Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 252,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,409,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,966,000 after buying an additional 395,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $194.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

