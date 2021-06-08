Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,529 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,847,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,162,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,541,000 after buying an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after buying an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after buying an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

