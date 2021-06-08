Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $17,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,497,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 649,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,498,000 after purchasing an additional 31,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 8,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

In other news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock opened at $112.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $60.04 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

