Robert Wares Purchases 125,000 Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$61,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,598,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,631,068.41.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$24,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Robert Wares bought 3,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,697.50.

On Friday, May 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$23,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares purchased 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares purchased 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$11,825.00.

OM opened at C$0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46. The company has a market cap of C$95.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a one year low of C$0.35 and a one year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

