Robert W. Baird Boosts REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REVG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 27,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,960. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that REV Group will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in REV Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,532,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,931,000 after acquiring an additional 257,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,237,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of REV Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of REV Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

