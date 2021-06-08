River Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Masco by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAS stock opened at $59.24 on Tuesday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $681,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

