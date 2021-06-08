River Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $2,020,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

