River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 503 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,288,000 after buying an additional 510,196 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in World Fuel Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in World Fuel Services by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,954,000 after purchasing an additional 54,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,263,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the fourth quarter worth about $26,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,265.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Peter Rau sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $484,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,211,721.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,972,687 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE INT opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. Research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

