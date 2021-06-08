River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $271.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $190.24 and a one year high of $278.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.