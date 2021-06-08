Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) will announce sales of $29.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Riot Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.40 million and the highest is $35.20 million. Riot Blockchain reported sales of $1.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,436.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will report full year sales of $177.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $180.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.30 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $430.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riot Blockchain.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Riot Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Riot Blockchain from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 736,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Riot Blockchain by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after buying an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the period. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIOT traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 411,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,795,912. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -262.90 and a beta of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

