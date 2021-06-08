RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.43.

NYSE:RNG opened at $253.15 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,012.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $71,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,097,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,656 shares of company stock valued at $13,490,730 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

