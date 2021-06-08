Richard Jay Rosenstein Sells 9,600 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Stock

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total value of $52,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Acacia Research stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.81. 42,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 201.72% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Acacia Research from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,896,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,203,000 after buying an additional 495,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, intends to acquire undervalued businesses primarily in technology, life sciences, industrial, and financial services segments in the United States. The company also invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets, as well as engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.