Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,157 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,157 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of BancFirst worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of BANF opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $365,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,696 shares of company stock worth $6,048,233 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.