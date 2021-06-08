Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,643 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 20,951 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,008,162.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,516,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,078,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $358,935.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,332 shares of company stock worth $7,880,112. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

