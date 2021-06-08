Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 584,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Pitney Bowes worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBI stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.16.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

PBI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

