Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

