Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of AAR worth $5,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,243,000. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,228,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 310,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 173,905 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,155.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462 in the last three months. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIR opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 314.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

