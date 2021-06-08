Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of iStar worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at $13,519,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iStar by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after acquiring an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of iStar by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 504,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

STAR opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. Analysts forecast that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

