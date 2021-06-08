Rhumbline Advisers Buys 2,132 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Heska worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,318,000 after acquiring an additional 139,109 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Heska in the first quarter worth $21,731,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Heska by 735.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after purchasing an additional 76,756 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $11,017,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 815,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,751,000 after buying an additional 31,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

HSKA opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a 52-week low of $81.61 and a 52-week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.