Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 227,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

