Reviewing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 12.09% 14.90% 2.16% UP Fintech 11.96% 8.04% 1.14%

75.4% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Raymond James has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Raymond James and UP Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 2 9 0 2.82 UP Fintech 0 0 1 0 3.00

Raymond James presently has a consensus target price of $124.60, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $34.60, indicating a potential upside of 38.62%. Given UP Fintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Raymond James.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Raymond James and UP Fintech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $8.17 billion 2.20 $818.00 million $6.11 21.39 UP Fintech $138.50 million 27.92 $16.07 million N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

Raymond James beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

