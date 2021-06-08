Reviewing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get QDM International alerts:

67.8% of SelectQuote shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for QDM International and SelectQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A SelectQuote 0 2 9 0 2.82

SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Given SelectQuote’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares QDM International and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QDM International and SelectQuote’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A SelectQuote $531.52 million 6.01 $81.15 million ($0.16) -122.25

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Summary

SelectQuote beats QDM International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.