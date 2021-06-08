Reviewing PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) & AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and AdvanSix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A AdvanSix $1.16 billion 0.76 $46.08 million $1.64 19.12

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of AdvanSix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 AdvanSix 0 0 2 0 3.00

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.86%. AdvanSix has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential downside of 36.22%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than AdvanSix.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.59% -5.67% AdvanSix 5.33% 14.91% 5.22%

Summary

AdvanSix beats PureCycle Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capra, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

