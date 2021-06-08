Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 165.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RVNC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.59% and a negative net margin of 1,021.48%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

