REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

REVG stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 28,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,960. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get REV Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.