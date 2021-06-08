Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $14.58 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 24,670 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,418,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.5% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,198.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,277.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,487.33 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

