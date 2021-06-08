Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Imperial Brands (IMBBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS: IMBBY) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/25/2021 – Imperial Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

5/19/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

5/19/2021 – Imperial Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

IMBBY stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86. Imperial Brands PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

