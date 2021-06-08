Research Analysts Set Expectations for Copart, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03. Copart has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.63.

In related news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,914,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,362,000 after purchasing an additional 443,023 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,635,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

