Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Sells $755,463.56 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,117 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $755,463.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,296 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $711,688.32.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 24,036 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $787,419.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 22,200 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $757,464.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 9,957 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $345,408.33.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 23,404 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $799,480.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.14. 138,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.38.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 750,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $12,485,000. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 223,106 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 683,148.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 184,450 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

