Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Sells $313,582.08 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $313,582.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $332,878.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $352,257.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.70.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

