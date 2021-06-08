Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,381 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Regis were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Regis by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Regis in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

NYSE RGS opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Regis Co. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $346.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.68). Regis had a negative net margin of 40.56% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $100.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

