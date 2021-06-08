Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $810.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) will announce $810.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $785.78 million to $826.10 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $634.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. 4,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $159.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

