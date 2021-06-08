Refereum (RFR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,796.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Refereum has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $51.83 million and $43,796.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00072348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00026378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.92 or 0.00994347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.34 or 0.09632966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00051119 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

