Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.60 on Monday. Red Cat has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.75.

In other Red Cat news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 849,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $55,280.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

