Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Coverage Initiated at ThinkEquity

ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT opened at $2.60 on Monday. Red Cat has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.75.

In other Red Cat news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.26 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 849,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $55,280.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It also designs, develops, markets, and sells drones and related components through its e-commerce platform, www.rotorriot.com. In addition, the company develops software solutions to provide secure cloud-based analytics, storage, and services; and offers Dronebox, a block chain technology that records, stores, and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

