Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First Hawaiian (FHB)

5/31/2021 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/25/2021 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/24/2021 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/19/2021 – First Hawaiian was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

5/13/2021 – First Hawaiian was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after acquiring an additional 398,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

