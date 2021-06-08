Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realogy by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Realogy by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Realogy by 2,194.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 287,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Realogy by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 91,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,254.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Realogy stock opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.79.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

