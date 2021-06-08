Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

RLGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

RLGY stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.31. 9,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,112. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Realogy has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realogy will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $278,044.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares in the company, valued at $344,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Realogy by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

