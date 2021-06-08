Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 12-Month High at $252.00

Reach plc (LON:RCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 31377003 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.16).

RCH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price objective on shares of Reach in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Numis Securities lifted their target price on Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Reach alerts:

The company has a market cap of £809.03 million and a PE ratio of -28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 224.71.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Reach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.