Raymond James Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.25

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TCW has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Trican Well Service to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.30.

TSE TCW opened at C$2.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.79 and a one year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$663.54 million and a PE ratio of -9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$149.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.0200826 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

