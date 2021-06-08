Rarible (RARI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.77 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $38.50 million and $4.77 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $9.36 or 0.00028484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00072619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00026720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.39 or 0.00981184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,268.61 or 0.09948056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00051466 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,113,515 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

