Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $535,000 Position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $48.49 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -19.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. Research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Lamond acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $364,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Applied Molecular Transport in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Molecular Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Applied Molecular Transport from $32.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Molecular Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

