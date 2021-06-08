Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy stock opened at $137.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.19 and a 12-month high of $145.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.