Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,296 AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 29,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 4th quarter worth $717,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.97. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $34.65.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVITA Medical Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.