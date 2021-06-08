Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $439,000 in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,344,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,734,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,685,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In related news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $96,759.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,586 shares of company stock valued at $6,014,526. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.60. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $899.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.