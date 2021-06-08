Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 73.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,818,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,908,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,971,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,590,000 after purchasing an additional 593,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

