Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $619,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,334 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders have sold a total of 15,464 shares of company stock worth $973,073 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.10. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

