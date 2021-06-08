Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after purchasing an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,901,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,971,000 after acquiring an additional 132,458 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,403,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.65 and a 12-month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

