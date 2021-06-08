Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 118.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Rite Aid worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,419,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 15,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE RAD opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Rite Aid Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

