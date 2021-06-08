R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Buys 20,000 Shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $126,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 5,904 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $38,021.76.

On Thursday, May 27th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55.

Shares of NYSE:RRD remained flat at $$6.59 during midday trading on Tuesday. 896,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,649,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $475.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.77. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.82.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 47,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.